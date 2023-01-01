Moved to its present, modern premises in 2003 in honor of its centenary, the impressive yet little-known New Britain Museum of American Art houses a stand-out collection of strictly American works, the first of its kind in the country. In 2015 the museum unveiled the state-of-the art Chase Building, and it has all but doubled the size of its collection in recent years. Works are presented according to 'schools,' giving a fantastic overview of the development of modern American art.

The collection features some outstanding pieces, including Thomas Benton's stunning Arts of Life murals, painted at the height of the Great Depression.