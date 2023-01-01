Connecticut’s answer to Jurassic Park, Dinosaur State Park lets you view dinosaur footprints left 200 million years ago on mudflats near Rocky Hill, 10 miles due south of Hartford along I-91. The tracks hardened in the mud and were only uncovered by road-building crews in the early 20th century. Today, they’re preserved beneath a geodesic dome and you can tour an 80ft-long diorama that shows how the tracks were made.

Outside, there are several on-site dino prints where visitors can make plaster casts. The casting site is free, open from May through October, and the park provides every­thing you need but the plaster of paris, 25lb of which is recommended to make several decent-sized casts. The park also has a picnic area and 2 miles of interesting nature trails, as well as a 10-acre arboretum.