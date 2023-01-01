Connecticut’s answer to Jurassic Park, Dinosaur State Park lets you view dinosaur footprints left 200 million years ago on mudflats near Rocky Hill, 10 miles due south of Hartford along I-91. The tracks hardened in the mud and were only uncovered by road-building crews in the early 20th century. Today, they’re preserved beneath a geodesic dome and you can tour an 80ft-long diorama that shows how the tracks were made.
Outside, there are several on-site dino prints where visitors can make plaster casts. The casting site is free, open from May through October, and the park provides everything you need but the plaster of paris, 25lb of which is recommended to make several decent-sized casts. The park also has a picnic area and 2 miles of interesting nature trails, as well as a 10-acre arboretum.