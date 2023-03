Established by the Reverend Thomas Hooker when he came to Hartford from the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1632, this church still holds services each Sunday. The present building dates from 1807 and was modeled on St Martin-in-the-Fields in London. In the Ancient Burying Ground (www.heancientburyingground.org) behind the church lie the remains of Hooker and Revolutionary War patriots Joseph and Jeremiah Wadsworth. Some headstones date from the 17th century.