Built of New England granite and white marble and topped by an ostentatious gold-leaf dome, the Gothic palace that is Connecticut’s State Capitol (1879) was designed by Richard Upjohn and took over a decade to complete. Because of the variety of architectural styles it reflects, it's been called 'the most beautiful ugly building in the world.' Frank Lloyd Wright dismissed it as 'ridiculous.' You be the judge. Guided tours depart from the southwest entrance of the Legislative Office Building.