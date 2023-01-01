Designed by Argentinian architect Cesar Pelli, the Connecticut Science Center is both an exciting architectural space and an absorbing museum for adults and kids alike. Innovative, interactive exhibits and programs abound; there's a dedicated KidsZone on the 1st floor; films, stage shows and special events are on offer; and there's always a fascinating world-class visiting themed exhibition. You could easily spend a whole day here, but it's best to arrive after 2pm when the school groups clear out. Check the website for what's on.