Harriet Beecher-Stowe Center

Hartford was home to Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of the antislavery book Uncle Tom's Cabin. Upon meeting Stowe, Abraham Lincoln reputedly said, 'So this is the little lady who made this big war.' The facility centers on Stowe House, built in 1871 and restored in 2017, which reflects the author's strong ideas about decorating and domestic efficiency, as expressed in her bestseller American Woman's Home (nearly as popular as her famous novel).

Combination tickets with Mark Twain House next door can save you a few dollars if you wish to tour both.