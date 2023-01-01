This innovative museum is dedicated to the life and work of Springfield native Theodore Geisel, aka Dr Seuss. On the 1st floor, interactive exhibits use the stories of Dr Seuss to engage children with rhyming games and storytelling. Upstairs, galleries display original artwork, a moving collection of letters from the author to his great nephew, and a reproduction of Geisel's studio. Your ticket includes admission to four other museums in Springfield.
Amazing World of Dr Seuss
