Springfield Science Museum

This museum possesses a respectable, if slightly outdated, range of natural history and science exhibits. The Dinosaur Hall has a full-size replica of a Tyrannosaurus rex, the African Hall covers evolution and ecology, and the Seymour Planetarium has shows daily. Your admission includes all five Springfield Museums.
23.96 MILES
In 2015 the nation's oldest public art museum completed a five-year, $33-million renovation, renewing 32 galleries and 15 public spaces. The Wadsworth…
24.03 MILES
For 17 years, encompassing the most productive period of his life, Samuel Langhorne Clemens (1835–1910) and his family lived in this striking orange-and…
23.85 MILES
Designed by Argentinian architect Cesar Pelli, the Connecticut Science Center is both an exciting architectural space and an absorbing museum for adults…
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
0.59 MILES
It was Springfield where, in 1891, a young Canadian physical education instructor called James Naismith first invented basketball. The game is celebrated…
0.04 MILES
This innovative museum is dedicated to the life and work of Springfield native Theodore Geisel, aka Dr Seuss. On the 1st floor, interactive exhibits use…
25.03 MILES
Historic buildings from throughout the region have been moved to this site to re-create a New England town from the 1830s, with 40 restored structures…
19.09 MILES
During her lifetime, Emily Dickinson (1830–86) published only seven poems, but more than 1000 were discovered and published posthumously, and her verses…
13.5 MILES
This mountaintop park, at the summit of Mt Holyoke, peaks out at a rather modest-sounding height of 942ft. But that's high enough to earn the visitor…
0.01 MILES
The Springfield Museums surround Museum Quadrangle, two blocks northeast of Court Sq. Out front, look for the Augustus Saint-Gaudens statue The Puritan…
0.04 MILES
0.04 MILES
This museum has exterior windows designed by Tiffany Studios and a fine collection of 19th-century American and European paintings, textiles, ceramics and…
4. Dr Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden
0.04 MILES
Life-size bronze sculptures of the Cat in the Hat and other wonky characters look beseechingly at passers-by at the Dr Seuss National Memorial Sculpture…
0.06 MILES
The 20 galleries of this art deco–style building are filled with lesser paintings of the great European masters and better works of lesser masters. The…
6. Museum of Springfield History
0.08 MILES
Showcasing the city's distant heyday, this museum is home to the Esta Mantos Indian Motocycle collection (the world's largest). There's also a huge…
7. Springfield Armory National Historic Site
0.25 MILES
This National Historic Site preserves what remains of the USA's greatest federal armory, built under the command of General George Washington during the…
