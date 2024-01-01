Springfield Science Museum

Pioneer Valley

LoginSave

This museum possesses a respectable, if slightly outdated, range of natural history and science exhibits. The Dinosaur Hall has a full-size replica of a Tyrannosaurus rex, the African Hall covers evolution and ecology, and the Seymour Planetarium has shows daily. Your admission includes all five Springfield Museums.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 09: Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford, Connecticut (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

    Wadsworth Atheneum

    23.96 MILES

    In 2015 the nation's oldest public art museum completed a five-year, $33-million renovation, renewing 32 galleries and 15 public spaces. The Wadsworth…

  • Mark Twain House

    Mark Twain House & Museum

    24.03 MILES

    For 17 years, encompassing the most productive period of his life, Samuel Langhorne Clemens (1835–1910) and his family lived in this striking orange-and…

  • Hartford

    Connecticut Science Center

    23.85 MILES

    Designed by Argentinian architect Cesar Pelli, the Connecticut Science Center is both an exciting architectural space and an absorbing museum for adults…

  • Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

    Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

    0.59 MILES

    It was Springfield where, in 1891, a young Canadian physical education instructor called James Naismith first invented basketball. The game is celebrated…

  • Amazing World of Dr Seuss

    Amazing World of Dr Seuss

    0.04 MILES

    This innovative museum is dedicated to the life and work of Springfield native Theodore Geisel, aka Dr Seuss. On the 1st floor, interactive exhibits use…

  • Old Sturbridge Village

    Old Sturbridge Village

    25.03 MILES

    Historic buildings from throughout the region have been moved to this site to re-create a New England town from the 1830s, with 40 restored structures…

  • Emily Dickinson Museum

    Emily Dickinson Museum

    19.09 MILES

    During her lifetime, Emily Dickinson (1830–86) published only seven poems, but more than 1000 were discovered and published posthumously, and her verses…

  • Skinner State Park

    Skinner State Park

    13.5 MILES

    This mountaintop park, at the summit of Mt Holyoke, peaks out at a rather modest-sounding height of 942ft. But that's high enough to earn the visitor…

View more attractions

Nearby Pioneer Valley attractions

1. Springfield Museums

0.01 MILES

The Springfield Museums surround Museum Quadrangle, two blocks northeast of Court Sq. Out front, look for the Augustus Saint-Gaudens statue The Puritan…

2. Amazing World of Dr Seuss

0.04 MILES

This innovative museum is dedicated to the life and work of Springfield native Theodore Geisel, aka Dr Seuss. On the 1st floor, interactive exhibits use…

3. Smith Art Museum

0.04 MILES

This museum has exterior windows designed by Tiffany Studios and a fine collection of 19th-century American and European paintings, textiles, ceramics and…

5. Museum of Fine Arts

0.06 MILES

The 20 galleries of this art deco–style building are filled with lesser paintings of the great European masters and better works of lesser masters. The…

6. Museum of Springfield History

0.08 MILES

Showcasing the city's distant heyday, this museum is home to the Esta Mantos Indian Motocycle collection (the world's largest). There's also a huge…