The 20 galleries of this art deco–style building are filled with lesser paintings of the great European masters and better works of lesser masters. The impressionist collection includes works by Pissarro and Renoir, while the contemporary gallery includes pieces by Georgia O'Keeffe and Picasso. One of the best-known pieces is The Historical Monument of the American Republic, a grand work by Erastus Salisbury Field that depicts US history using architectural towers. Your admission price includes all five Springfield Museums.