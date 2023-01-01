Springfield Armory National Historic Site

This National Historic Site preserves what remains of the USA's greatest federal armory, built under the command of General George Washington during the American Revolution. Nowadays, it holds one of the world's largest collections of firearms, including Remingtons, Colts, Lugers and even weapons from as early as the 1400s. In other words, guns galore. For the weirdest sculpture you might ever see, don't miss the Organ of Muskets, composed of 645 rifles.

The armory is a 10-minute walk northeast from Court Sq along State St past Museum Quadrangle. If you are driving, take I-291 exit 3 to Armory St and follow it to Federal St.