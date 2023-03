Life-size bronze sculptures of the Cat in the Hat and other wonky characters look beseechingly at passers-by at the Dr Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden, dedicated to Springfield's favorite native son. The more than 30 statues include the Grinch and an open book engraved with the tale Oh, the Places You'll Go.

The sculpture garden is part of the Springfield Museums complex, which includes the Amazing World of Dr Seuss.