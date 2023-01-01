Historic buildings from throughout the region have been moved to this site to re-create a New England town from the 1830s, with 40 restored structures filled with antiques. Rather than labeling the exhibits, this museum has ‘interpreters’ – people who dress in costume, ply the trades of their ancestors and explain to visitors what they are doing.

Although many historians find the layout of the village less than accurate, attention to detail is high. The country store displays products brought from throughout the world by New England sailing ships. Crafters and artisans use authentic tools and materials; traditionally produced pottery is sold in the gift shop. The livestock has even been back-bred to approximate the animals that lived on New England farms a century-and-a-half ago. Look out for special activities such as horse and cart tours and craft demonstrations. Expect to spend at least three hours here.