Come fall, when the apples are ripe, Hyland Orchard opens its doors for pick-your-own and a host of other activities. The kids will be flat our with the petting farm, wagon rides and craft activities such as pumpkin painting, while the bucolic setting, live music and craft brews from on-site Rapscallion Brewery will appeal to older members of the family.

To find Hyland, go west on Main St/US 20, turn right on Arnold Rd and go 2 miles north.