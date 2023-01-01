Roseland Cottage

This colorful museum was once the summer home of Henry Bowen and his family. Meticulously maintained by the fabulous people at Historic New England, the 1846 Gothic Revival–style mansion featuring pointed arches, crockets and stained-glass windows is complemented by a delightful garden. It's a pleasure to frolic through the bountiful flower beds bordered by formal boxwood parterres laid out according to the 1850 plan. Other follies include an aviary, a summerhouse, an icehouse and a vintage bowling alley.

Last tour departs at 4pm.