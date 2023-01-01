A short drive (or bike ride) north of Providence, Lincoln Woods State Park has 627 acres of beautifully maintained grounds, extensive hiking trails, 92 picnic sites and two game fields. The lake-sized Olney Pond has a wide sandy beach and rocky outcroppings for diving into the water or lounging in the sun. There are also boat and kayak rentals (per one hour/day from $20/55) and lifeguards on duty during swimming season. In winter, ice-skating, snowmobiling and ice fishing are popular.