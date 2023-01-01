The oldest portion of this charming country homestead dates to 1696 and was once inhabited by landowner Elisha Smith. Set on a scenic wooded site by the Georgiaville Pond, it's now the headquarters of the Historical Society of Smithfield and houses an excellent local history museum spread throughout the main house and its several outbuildings. The museum is visitable by appointment or during open days and special events, which are listed on 'Calendar of Events' page on the website.