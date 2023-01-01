Newport Car Museum

Located in Portsmouth, 6 miles north of Newport, on the site of a former missile manufacturing plant, this fantastic, new-in-2017 museum showcases more than 60 vintage, classic, hot-rod and muscle cars that will elicit sighs of envy from any self-respecting rev-head. The state-of-the-art 50,000-sq-ft exhibition space features meticulously preserved European and American cars dramatically lit in the style of a contemporary art gallery. Accompanying displays show tech specs and tell the stories behind the cars.

There's an excellent cafe and gift shop too.