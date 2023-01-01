This idyllic island sits in the middle of Narragansett Bay, an easy 25-minute ferry ride (adult/child $5.40/1.90) from Bristol. Originally used for farming and later as a summer vacation spot for families from Providence and New York, who traveled here on the Fall River Line Steamer, the island now has only 88 inhabitants. There are some fine Victorian and beaux-arts houses near Stone Wharf, plus a lighthouse and a small store, but otherwise it's wild and unspoiled.

It's perfect for mountain biking, barbecues, fishing and paddling.