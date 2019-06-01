Designed by Horace Trumbauer in 1901, the Elms is a replica of Château d'Asnières, built near Paris in 1750. Here you can take a 'behind-the-scenes' tour that will have you snaking through the servants' quarters and up onto the roof. Along the way you'll learn about the activities of the army of servants and the architectural devices that kept them hidden from the view of those drinking port in the formal rooms.

Taking the regular tour in addition to the behind-the-scenes variant will give you the best idea of how a Newport mansion functioned, although it is exhausting. Contact the Preservation Society of Newport County for advance reservations. Discount tickets providing entry into multiple houses are available.