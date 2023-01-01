Designed by Richard Morris Hunt and built in 1892, Ochre Court offers a grand view of the sea from its soaring three-story hallway. Elsewhere you can find a rainbow of stained glass, pointed arches, gargoyles and other architectural emblems inspired by medieval (and mythical) French Gothic style. Ochre Court now houses the administration of Salve Regina University, and as such provides an interesting example of the repurposing of a Newport mansion.

You can visit much of the main floor any time during opening hours. In summer there are guided tours.