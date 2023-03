Fort Adams is America's largest coastal fortification and the centerpiece of this gorgeous state park, which juts out into Narragansett Bay. It's the venue for the Newport jazz and folk festivals and numerous special events. A beach, picnic and fishing areas, and a boat ramp are open daily.

To explore the fort in greater detail join one of the tours, which take you deep into its underground tunnels and up onto the ramparts for fabulous views of Newport Harbor and the bay.