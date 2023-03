On Queen Anne Sq, Trinity follows the design canon of Sir Christopher Wren's Palladian churches in London. Built between 1725 and 1726, it has a fine wineglass-shaped pulpit, Tiffany stained glass, traditional box pews (warmed by the bottoms of many celebrity guests including George Washington, Queen Elizabeth II and Archbishop Desmond Tutu) and an organ once played by Handel.

Half-hour tours ($5) also run year-round right after the Sunday service (around 11am).