Little kids and big kids alike ooh and ahh at Newport's original musuem of flashy cars, which from the outside looks like a luxury car dealership. A rotating selection from the museum's collection of over 160 of history's rarest vehicles, from Hummers to Lamborghinis, is displayed inside. It's not to be confused with, nor is it affiliated with, the new-and-bigger-kid-on-the-block, the Newport Car Museum.