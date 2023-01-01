Redwood Athenaeum

Founded by Abraham Redwood in 1747 as an important archive of American history and architecture, this beautiful neoclassical library was designed and built by architect Peter Harrison – honored within by a room devoted to significant American portraiture. There's also a gallery with revolving exhibits and a quiet reading room. In the warmer months, genteel concerts and garden parties are frequently held here: check the homepage for what's on.

Guided tours run Mon-Sat at 10.30am and last one hour (adult/child $5/free).

