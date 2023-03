An Elizabethan fantasy complete with Tiffany glass, Kingscote was Newport's first 'cottage' strictly for summer use, designed by Richard Upjohn in 1841 for George Noble Jones of Savannah, GA. It was later bought by China-trade merchant William H King, who gave the house its name. A variety of discount tickets for entry into multiple houses maintained by the Preservation Society of Newport County is available: check the website for details.