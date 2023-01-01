A few decades ago, Colonial Newport was decaying and undervalued. Enter Doris Duke, who used her fortune to preserve many of the buildings that now attract people to the city. One of them is Whitehorne, a Federal period estate. Rooms contain a collection of extraordinary furniture crafted by Newport's famed cabinetmakers, including pieces by Goddard and Townsend. At the time of writing, the museum was closed for general admission. Private group tours are available and occasional open-house events are held.