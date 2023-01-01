A 5-mile drive southwest of Westerly town center, you'll come to the cloistered community known as Watch Hill, where New York's rich and/or famous have lavish and beautiful cliff-top mansions overlooking the wild Atlantic Ocean. Parking here is tricky, but the best thing to do is find a spot for your chariot, then stroll the hilly streets and lanes, respectfully taking a peek at how the other half live: a good place to start is around the Ocean House hotel.

At the base of the steep hill you'll find the compact Watch Hill Beach, beside which is the lovely, kids-only, Flying Horses Carousel, but if you're walking, remember, what goes down, must go back up again.