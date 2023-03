Canoeists, kayakers, hikers and birders enjoy over 300 acres of salt- and freshwater marshes at Barn Island. Inhabited by hundreds of species of bird (it's designated an Important Bird Area by the Audubon Society), 4 miles of hiking trails snake between placid pools and reed beds and offer beautiful views over Little Narragansett Bay and Wequetequock Cove. A dog-lover's delight.