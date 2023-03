This fine beach is in front of the Ocean House hotel. It stretches for several miles from the Watch Hill lighthouse all the way to Misquamicut, with the open ocean crashing on one side and large, gray-shingled homes rising behind grassy dunes on the other. The public access path to the beach is on Bluff Ave near Larkin Rd and neighboring property owners are vigilant about restricting beachgoers to the public area below the high-tide line.