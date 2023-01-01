Saltwater Farm Vineyard

Housed in a striking 1930s aluminum airport hangar, Saltwater Farm is one of the newest vineyards in Connecticut. Surrounded by tidal marshes and cooled by salty coastal breezes, the cabernet franc, merlot, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc vintages benefit from a unique microclimate and are only sold locally. The real joy is sampling wines on terraces overlooking lush green vines and Wequetequock Cove.

Unsurprisingly, it's outrageously popular as a wedding venue, so always check hours in advance. On Saturdays, reservations are required and no outside food is permitted.