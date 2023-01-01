Beavertail Lighthouse Museum

Located within Beavertail State Park and built in 1749, Jamestown's Beavertail Lighthouse is one of the oldest along the Atlantic coast, and still signals ships into Narragansett Bay. Inside there's a small maritime museum and visitors can climb to the top for a small donation. The lighthouse is generally open to the public from June to September, but dates and times are subject to change: check the website before your visit to avoid disappointment.