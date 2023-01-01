You'll likely recognize the red-brick lighthouse known as the Southeast Light from postcards of the island. Set dramatically atop 200ft-high red-clay cliffs called Mohegan Bluffs south of Old Harbor, the lighthouse was moved back from the eroding cliff edge in 1993. With waves crashing below and sails drifting across the Atlantic offshore, it's probably the best place on the island to watch the sunset. Just south of it a steep stairway descends to a narrow beach backed by the bluffs.

Ongoing restoration of this National Historic Landmark continues.