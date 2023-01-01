Block Island State Beach

The island's east coast, north of Old Harbor, is lined with this glorious 3-mile stretch of beach. The southern part, Fred Benson Town Beach, sits closest to Old Harbor, and is supplied with changing and showering stalls, a snack stand, and umbrella and boogie-board rentals. Heading north, you'll next hit Crescent Beach, then Scotch Beach and finally the grand curve of Mansion Beach.

If you're wandering up the beach from town looking for a picnic spot, be patient. The further north you walk the beach gets wider, the dunes and cliffs get higher and the crowds dwindle.