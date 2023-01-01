North Lighthouse

At Sandy Point, the northernmost tip of the island, this pretty little beacon stands at the end of a long sandy path lined with beach roses. At the trailhead, you'll find Settler's Rock, a small mo­nument that lists the names of the island’s original English settlers at the spot where they landed in 1661. The 1867 lighthouse contains a small maritime museum and interpretive center with information about famous island wrecks, but there is no access to the modest tower.

As you travel along Corn Neck Rd to the lighthouse, watch for lemonade stands. If you're cycling on a hot day, you'll pray that one is open.