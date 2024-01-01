Stonington Vineyards

Southeastern Connecticut

This vineyard, the state's third-oldest, is open year-round and offers tastings and tours through the picturesque facility, which on occasion has food trucks on-site. Ebbie Young, the manager, is part of local culinary royalty: her hubby Adam runs the award-winning Sift bakery in downtown Mystic. Try the cab franc.

    Mystic Seaport Museum

    3.81 MILES

    More than a museum, Mystic Seaport is a re-creation of an entire New England whaling village spread over 17 acres of the former George Greenman & Co…

    Fort Adams State Park

    29.71 MILES

    Fort Adams is America's largest coastal fortification and the centerpiece of this gorgeous state park, which juts out into Narragansett Bay. It's the…

    Watch Hill

    5.88 MILES

    A 5-mile drive southwest of Westerly town center, you'll come to the cloistered community known as Watch Hill, where New York's rich and/or famous have…

    Saltwater Farm Vineyard

    2.81 MILES

    Housed in a striking 1930s aluminum airport hangar, Saltwater Farm is one of the newest vineyards in Connecticut. Surrounded by tidal marshes and cooled…

    Southeast Light

    24.54 MILES

    You'll likely recognize the red-brick lighthouse known as the Southeast Light from postcards of the island. Set dramatically atop 200ft-high red-clay…

    Velvet Mill

    3.57 MILES

    This community arts center hosts a weekend farmers market (10am to 1pm Saturday, October to May) and an artisan/vendor market (10am to 4pm Saturday and…

    Ninigret State Conservation Area

    11.7 MILES

    One of Rhode Island's most delightful swimming holes can be found in this conservation area, which features a massive lagoon bounded by barrier beaches…

    Misquamicut State Beach

    6.88 MILES

    With good surf and close proximity to the Connecticut state line, Misquamicut draws huge crowds. It offers families low prices and convenient facilities…

