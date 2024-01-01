Stonington Vineyards

This vineyard, the state's third-oldest, is open year-round and offers tastings and tours through the picturesque facility, which on occasion has food trucks on-site. Ebbie Young, the manager, is part of local culinary royalty: her hubby Adam runs the award-winning Sift bakery in downtown Mystic. Try the cab franc.
