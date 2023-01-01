Coogan Farm

Opened in September 2014, this public-access, 45-acre historic farm and nature center affords sweeping views of the Mystic River. Maintained by volunteers, the property features miles of walking tracks and protects two Stonington watersheds (wildlife habitats containing 10 species listed with a high conservation property) and historic farm buildings that have been restored for educational use. A mile-long walking trail connects the farm with the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center.

Check out the seasonal Giving Garden, which is tended by local families and produces over 5 tons of food per year that is donated to various communities.