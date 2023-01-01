Portuguese Holy Ghost Society Building

Built in 1836, the club building of the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society is a reminder of the contributions Portuguese whalers have made to Stonington since they settled in the village in the 19th century. Although the club is not open to the public, the society continues its century-long, open-house tradition of spring and autumn Friday fish fries (11:30am to 7:30pm, until mid-November). In August, the Holy Ghost Festival offers an opportunity for a weekend-long feast of traditional food and music.

The festival dates back to the 16th century and commemorates Queen Isabel (1271–1336) and her act of kindness during the great famine of 1293, when she offered her crown to the church in exchange for a miracle to feed her starving people. She was canonized by Pope Urban VIII in 1625. Check out the society's website for details. You may eat or drink in the bar-restaurant downstairs if you register as a guest.