Old Narragansett Church

Rhode Island

Also known as St. Paul's, this white timber church still celebrates Mass and is believed to be the oldest Episcopal church in New England.

  • © 2006 VisionsofAmerica.com/Joe Sohm. .All Rights Reserved. (800) SOHM-USA (764-6872)

    Rough Point

    11.05 MILES

    While the peerless position and splendor of the grounds alone are worth the price of admission, this faux-English manor house also contains heiress and…

  • The Breakers. Cornelius Vanderbilt house

    The Breakers

    10.6 MILES

    A 70-room Italian Renaissance megapalace inspired by 16th-century Genoese palazzi, the Breakers is the most magnificent of Newport's grandiose mansions…

  • UNITED STATES - APRIL 23: The Elms mansion, designed by Horace Trumbauer (1868-1938), Newport, Rhode Island, United States of America. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    The Elms

    9.83 MILES

    Designed by Horace Trumbauer in 1901, the Elms is a replica of Château d'Asnières, built near Paris in 1750. Here you can take a 'behind-the-scenes' tour…

  • Rhode Island, Providence, State House, State Capitol. (Photo by Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Rhode Island State House

    17.86 MILES

    Designed by McKim, Mead and White in 1904, the Rhode Island State House rises above the Providence skyline, easily visible from miles around. Modeled in…

  • Fort Adams in Newport, Rhode island, usa; Shutterstock ID 410932201; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Content Asset; Full Product or Project name including edition: Guides Project Eastern USA

    Fort Adams State Park

    8.9 MILES

    Fort Adams is America's largest coastal fortification and the centerpiece of this gorgeous state park, which juts out into Narragansett Bay. It's the…

  • PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - JULY 24: The Athenaeum (1838) on July 24, 2015 in Providence, Rhode Island; Shutterstock ID 305923790; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Content Asset; Full Product or Project name including edition: Guides Project Eastern USA

    Providence Athenaeum

    17.59 MILES

    One of the most prominent buildings on Benefit St, the Greek Revival Providence Athenaeum was designed by William Strickland and completed in 1838. This…

  • Watch Hill

    Watch Hill

    27.48 MILES

    A 5-mile drive southwest of Westerly town center, you'll come to the cloistered community known as Watch Hill, where New York's rich and/or famous have…

  • National Museum of American Illustration

    National Museum of American Illustration

    10.27 MILES

    This acclaimed museum features an impressive collection of 'the most American of American Art' including Maxfield Parrish's impossibly luminous works in…

Nearby Rhode Island attractions

1. Watson Farm

5.07 MILES

It's a delight to wander around the 265-acre Watson Farm, which has been tended by five generations of the descendants of Job Watson since 1796. The farm…

2. Prudence Island

7.27 MILES

This idyllic island sits in the middle of Narragansett Bay, an easy 25-minute ferry ride (adult/child $5.40/1.90) from Bristol. Originally used for…

3. Fort Wetherill State Park

7.91 MILES

Situated upon granite cliffs, this compact state park, occupying the site of a former coastal artillery fort and barracks dating back to as early as 1798,…

4. Beavertail State Park

8.23 MILES

At the southernmost tip of the island you'll come to Beavertail State Park, where you can enjoy one of the best vistas – and sunsets – in the Ocean State…

5. Fort Adams

8.67 MILES

Built between 1824 and 1857, Fort Adams crowns a rise at the end of the peninsula that juts northward into Newport Harbor. Like many American coastal…

6. Newport Car Museum

8.79 MILES

Located in Portsmouth, 6 miles north of Newport, on the site of a former missile manufacturing plant, this fantastic, new-in-2017 museum showcases more…

7. Beavertail Lighthouse Museum

8.9 MILES

Located within Beavertail State Park and built in 1749, Jamestown's Beavertail Lighthouse is one of the oldest along the Atlantic coast, and still signals…

8. Fort Adams State Park

8.9 MILES

Fort Adams is America's largest coastal fortification and the centerpiece of this gorgeous state park, which juts out into Narragansett Bay. It's the…