Old Narragansett Church

Also known as St. Paul's, this white timber church still celebrates Mass and is believed to be the oldest Episcopal church in New England.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.05 MILES
While the peerless position and splendor of the grounds alone are worth the price of admission, this faux-English manor house also contains heiress and…
10.6 MILES
A 70-room Italian Renaissance megapalace inspired by 16th-century Genoese palazzi, the Breakers is the most magnificent of Newport's grandiose mansions…
9.83 MILES
Designed by Horace Trumbauer in 1901, the Elms is a replica of Château d'Asnières, built near Paris in 1750. Here you can take a 'behind-the-scenes' tour…
17.86 MILES
Designed by McKim, Mead and White in 1904, the Rhode Island State House rises above the Providence skyline, easily visible from miles around. Modeled in…
8.9 MILES
Fort Adams is America's largest coastal fortification and the centerpiece of this gorgeous state park, which juts out into Narragansett Bay. It's the…
17.59 MILES
One of the most prominent buildings on Benefit St, the Greek Revival Providence Athenaeum was designed by William Strickland and completed in 1838. This…
27.48 MILES
A 5-mile drive southwest of Westerly town center, you'll come to the cloistered community known as Watch Hill, where New York's rich and/or famous have…
National Museum of American Illustration
10.27 MILES
This acclaimed museum features an impressive collection of 'the most American of American Art' including Maxfield Parrish's impossibly luminous works in…
Nearby Rhode Island attractions
5.07 MILES
It's a delight to wander around the 265-acre Watson Farm, which has been tended by five generations of the descendants of Job Watson since 1796. The farm…
7.27 MILES
This idyllic island sits in the middle of Narragansett Bay, an easy 25-minute ferry ride (adult/child $5.40/1.90) from Bristol. Originally used for…
7.91 MILES
Situated upon granite cliffs, this compact state park, occupying the site of a former coastal artillery fort and barracks dating back to as early as 1798,…
8.23 MILES
At the southernmost tip of the island you'll come to Beavertail State Park, where you can enjoy one of the best vistas – and sunsets – in the Ocean State…
8.67 MILES
Built between 1824 and 1857, Fort Adams crowns a rise at the end of the peninsula that juts northward into Newport Harbor. Like many American coastal…
8.79 MILES
Located in Portsmouth, 6 miles north of Newport, on the site of a former missile manufacturing plant, this fantastic, new-in-2017 museum showcases more…
7. Beavertail Lighthouse Museum
8.9 MILES
Located within Beavertail State Park and built in 1749, Jamestown's Beavertail Lighthouse is one of the oldest along the Atlantic coast, and still signals…
8.9 MILES
