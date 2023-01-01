St. Ann Arts & Cultural Center

It's a real surprise to find something of this rarity and beauty in sleepy Woonsocket. Now home to a busy arts and cultural center, the former Church of St. Ann features walls and ceilings decorated with North America's largest collection of fresco paintings: imagine the Blackstone River Valley's version of the Sistine Chapel and you'll be in the ballpark. Tours, held every Sunday, are worth every penny. Check the website for details of coming events.

If you're not up for a tour, why not join the congregation of the Firm Foundation Christian Church for a sneak peak during mass at 10am on Sunday.