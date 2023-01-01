Slater Mill, on the banks of the lower Blackstone River, has been dubbed the 'Birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution' – with good cause. It was here that, in 1793, Samuel Slater built the first successful water-powered cotton-spinning mill in North America, which effectively shaped the world we live in today. The site comprises the lovingly restored 1793 Old Slater Mill, the 1810 Wilkinson Mill and Sylvanus Brown's 1758 early Pawtucket cottage, housing exhibits on cotton-spinning and local history.