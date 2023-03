Dominating the crest of the College Hill neighborhood on the East Side, Brown University's campus exudes Ivy League charm. University Hall, a 1770 brick edifice used as a barracks during the Revolutionary War, sits at its center. To explore the campus, start at the wrought-iron gates at the intersection of College St and Prospect St and make your way across the green toward Thayer St.

The Brown University Admissions Office runs free campus tours by demand (at least one per weekday).