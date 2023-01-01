Industrial National Bank Building

Providence's landmark art-deco skyscraper has had many monikers over the years, from the Industrial Trust Building to the Bank of America Building and even the Superman Building, for reasons obvious to anyone familiar with the Marvel comic strip. It's infinitely photogenic yet hard-to-photograph: have fun searching for the right angle. Shockingly, the building has remained empty since 2012 and plans for its demolition have been slated, with the building being deemed to have 'no value' in 2014.