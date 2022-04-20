Providence

Providence River Skyline

Atop the confluence of the Providence, Moshassuck and Woonasquatucket Rivers, Rhode Island's capital city offers some of the finest urban strolling in New England: around Brown University's historic campus on 18th-century College Hill, along the landscaped Riverwalk trail, and through downtown's handsome streets and lanes with their hip cafes, art-house theaters, fusion restaurants and trendsetting bars.

  Rhode Island State House

    Rhode Island State House

    Providence

    Designed by McKim, Mead and White in 1904, the Rhode Island State House rises above the Providence skyline, easily visible from miles around. Modeled in…

  Providence Athenaeum

    Providence Athenaeum

    Providence

    One of the most prominent buildings on Benefit St, the Greek Revival Providence Athenaeum was designed by William Strickland and completed in 1838. This…

  Benefit Street

    Benefit Street

    Providence

    Immediately east of Providence's downtown, you'll find College Hill, where you can see the city's Colonial history reflected in the 18th-century houses…

  RISD Museum of Art

    RISD Museum of Art

    Providence

    Wonderfully eclectic, the Rhode Island School of Design's art museum showcases everything from ancient Greek art to 20th-century American paintings and…

  Rhode Island School of Design

    Rhode Island School of Design

    Providence

    Perhaps the top art school in the USA, RISD's imprint on Providence is easily felt, with students' creativity extending across the cityscape. Open to the…

  Roger Williams Park

    Roger Williams Park

    Providence

    In 1871 Betsey Williams, great-great-great-granddaughter of the founder of Providence, donated her farm to the city as a public park. Today this 430-acre…

  Brown University

    Brown University

    Providence

    Dominating the crest of the College Hill neighborhood on the East Side, Brown University's campus exudes Ivy League charm. University Hall, a 1770 brick…

  Waterplace Park

    Waterplace Park

    Providence

    The landscaped cobblestone paths of the Providence Riverwalk lead along the Woonasquatucket River to Waterplace Park’s central pool and fountain,…

Theatre

Copy My Trip: A festive weekend in Providence, Rhode Island

Theatre

Copy My Trip: A festive weekend in Providence, Rhode Island

Dec 14, 2023 • 5 min read

