Easton's has a pseudo-Victorian pavilion containing bathhouses and showers, a snack bar and a large carousel. It's within walking distance of Newport's center. You can rent umbrellas, chairs and surfboards at the pavilion.

A note to surfers: while it's true that one of Rhode Island's three decent breaks is a vigorous paddle away, the rideable waves head straight for a rocky cliff and aren't suitable for beginners. Die-hard daredevils favor the spot as the clear and present danger keeps the water more or less empty.