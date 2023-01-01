Willimantic Frog Bridge

First-time drivers crossing the Willimantic are stunned by four 11ft frog sculptures perched atop granite spools of thread. This bridge, built in 2000, combines two local legends: the thread represents the city's former key manufacturing product, while the frogs recall the night in 1754 when Colonists, scared out of their wits by an unholy racket, fired muskets willy-nilly into the night. The next morning, scores of dead frogs, who had been fighting over scarce water supplies, were found littered around the only pond: Frog Fight (or Fright) entered Nutmeg folklore.

The bridge is about 15 miles north of Norwich.