This museum was commissioned by William Slater, an educated and well-traveled man who aspired to make the great art of the classical and Renaissance periods accessible to Norwich's citizens. With this in mind, he commissioned the 227 plaster casts that fill the museum's beaux-arts interior on his grand tour in 1894–95. Ranging from the Parthenon Marbles to Michelangelo's Pieta, the casts were created via a now-illegal process from molds of the original.

The museum is inside the Norwich Free Academy. Tell the guard you are there to visit the museum and you will be issued a visitor's pass.