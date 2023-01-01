Yantic Falls

A rather jaw-dropping set of waterworks somewhat hidden from the main downtown, Yantic is a site rich in legend and local industry. In 1643 a tribe of Narragansetts leapt to their death rather than surrender to rival Mohegans. Later the falls powered mills that produced paper, cotton and nails. Climb to a lovely view over the railroad trestle, or slip past the iron rail and walk through the forest to view the peaceful river below.

There is no specific car parking for the falls, so find a spot on the street nearby if you plan to drive there.