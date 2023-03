One of Connecticut's four state museums, the Prudence Crandall House Museum records the heroic attempt of a Baptist schoolmistress to offer the daughters of free African American farmers an equal education in 1832: she was arrested for her efforts. When the case against her was finally dismissed on September 9, 1834, the school was set on fire and Prudence reluctantly closed its doors.

The museum stands on the site of the academy that Crandall opened in 1831.