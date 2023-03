Take a Quiet Corner safari among the bison herd before stocking up at the farm shop. Phone ahead to either visit the retail store or take a tour. Group tour options include wagon ride only ($125, up to 15 people), wagon ride and butter making ($185 minimum), and wagon ride and lunch ($315). A deposit is required for all tours.

The bison are in a rotational grazing system: you may or may not see them. Just wandering onto the property is not encouraged.