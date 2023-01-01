The collection of 60 rare works preserved at St Anne Shrine's Russian icon exhibit is an unusual treasure. Monsignor Pie Neveu, a Roman Catholic Assumptionist bishop, collected valuable Russian icons when he ministered to a diocese in Russia from 1906 to 1936. The collection was augmented by acquisitions brought to the USA by the Assumptionist fathers who served as chaplains at the US embassy in Moscow between 1934 and 1999.

St Anne Shrine is just off US 20 at the western end of Sturbridge. You'll find the icons displayed in a hall at the back of the gift shop, in the church parking lot.